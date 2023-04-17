Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $180.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,543,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,154,906. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 155,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 12,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 32,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

