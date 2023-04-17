Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 270,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

