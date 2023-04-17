Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFWFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 5.5 %

CFWFF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

