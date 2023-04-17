Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.50. 550,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,647. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

