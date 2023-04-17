Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.29

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $94.66, with a volume of 144130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,129.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

