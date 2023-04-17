BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BT Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

BTBD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

