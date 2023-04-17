BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

