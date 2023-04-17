Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.