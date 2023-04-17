Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 794,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,496. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,119.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

