Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $42.67

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

