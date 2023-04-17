Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $64.36

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCRX opened at $42.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $236,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 99.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

