Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $25.29

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

KRG opened at $20.13 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -287.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

