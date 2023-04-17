Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $818.50

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $818.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($9.72) to GBX 712 ($8.82) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.23.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

