Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $60.50

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

