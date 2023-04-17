Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $112.71

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Celsius by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Celsius by 585.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $86.92 on Monday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

