Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $25.50

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.7 %

APP stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

