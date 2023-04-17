Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) versus Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Financial Contrast

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Uber Technologies 0 2 27 0 2.93

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $159.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.21%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $47.55, indicating a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 3.01 $539.10 million $4.48 32.60 Uber Technologies $31.88 billion 2.03 -$9.14 billion ($4.69) -6.84

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.13% 40.38% 9.19% Uber Technologies -28.68% -114.18% -28.78%

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc. is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Ga

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.