British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in March

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt raised British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.33.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 42,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

