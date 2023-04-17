British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

