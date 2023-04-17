Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

BRDCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

