Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Braze Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 417,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Braze by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

