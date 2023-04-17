BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.69) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

BP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 5,209,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BP by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 26,376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

