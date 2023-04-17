Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 183,451 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

