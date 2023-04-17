Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,567 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for approximately 4.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of BOX worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 547.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.