Bone Biologics’ (BBLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 2.4 %

BBLG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,938. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

