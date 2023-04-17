Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWC. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $5,532,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $3,319,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares during the period.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

