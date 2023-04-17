Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $895,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,887,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,203. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

