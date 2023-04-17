Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

