Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $94.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.