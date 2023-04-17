BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BKT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

