BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,477. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $313,028.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,263,051 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 159,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,788.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

