Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Announces Earnings Results

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 102.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

Shares of BLBX traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,438,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

In other news, CEO Gust Kepler acquired 1,130,002 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,462,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

