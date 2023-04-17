BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 2.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.72% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $153,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $74.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

