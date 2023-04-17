BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $624,219.17

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.12 million and $624,219.17 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,499.04 or 0.99985325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06449284 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $537,666.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

