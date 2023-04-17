Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $9.79 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00140521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00054060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

