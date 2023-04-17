Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $53,217.54 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $53,217.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

