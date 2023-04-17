Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$8.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.26. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$7.49 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

