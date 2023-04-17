Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIREF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 target price for the company.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 49.27% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.