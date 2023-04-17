Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Up 8%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.89. 595,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 648,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 4.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of -1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
