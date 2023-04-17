Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $263.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $249.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.76.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.69. 385,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

