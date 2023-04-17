Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.85 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $6.68 billion and approximately $2.85 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,681,120,001 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

