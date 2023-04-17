Bfsg LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TTE stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,801. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

