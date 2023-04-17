Bfsg LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 156,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,320. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.89. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $168.59.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

