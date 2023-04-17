Bfsg LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,194 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

