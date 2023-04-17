Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $360,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.78. 71,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,665. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

