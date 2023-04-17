Bfsg LLC Buys 424 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

