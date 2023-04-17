Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Berry Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 699,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,753. The stock has a market cap of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.36%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry by 22.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 483,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

