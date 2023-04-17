Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of BLCM opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
