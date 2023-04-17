Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BLCM opened at $0.28 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.