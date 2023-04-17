Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Insider Purchases £37,465.20 in Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) insider John M. May bought 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,396.53).

BEG stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 179,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.34. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £182.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BEG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

