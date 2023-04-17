BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

Shares of BESIY opened at $86.48 on Thursday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

